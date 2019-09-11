Americans pay some of the highest brand-name drug prices in the world. This means that too many of us are having to choose between buying the medications we need and other essentials such as food, rent, utilities and other essentials.
Meanwhile, brand name drug prices continue to increase at rates that far exceed general inflation. According to the AARP Rx Watchdog Report, the average annual cost of prescription drug treatment for older Americans increased 57.8 percent between 2012 and 2017. During that same time the annual income for North Carolinians only increased 11 percent.
Yet somehow pharmaceutical companies managed to spend nearly $169 million for lobbying and more than $6 billion for advertising in 2018. Surely, they can find some way to lower prices and stop gouging Americans.
Current prescription drug price trends are simply not sustainable. High and growing drug prices are affecting all North Carolinians in some way. Their cost is passed along to everyone with health coverage through increased health care premiums, deductibles and other forms of cost-sharing. They are also driving larger cost increases for a variety of taxpayer-funded programs. As North Carolina is grappling to find ways to expand health care access and coverage, lowering drug costs is essential.
All Americans deserve lower drug prices through decisive actions and solutions aimed not only at the federal level, but also at the state level. There are a range of options for states to lower their costs including greater price transparency, allowing state importation of prescription medicine and using the enormous buying power of Medicaid and Medicare to lower prices.
No American should be forced to choose between paying for the medicines they need and paying for food, rent, or other necessities. Tar Heel lawmakers must work together with all members of Congress now to protect older Americans and pass bipartisan, common sense legislation to lower prescription drug prices.
Stop the greed. Cut drug prices now.
Alan Briggs
West Jefferson
