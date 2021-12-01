Last month at a town hall, students, faculty and community members of Watauga County gathered and outlined a litany of ways that Appalachian State University is destroying their livelihood, pushing them out of their homes, ruining their chance for a healthy future and ignoring their voices. It left many of us wondering, what would it look like for the university to truly benefit the public, strengthen democracy, and improve the wellbeing of our community?
As a follow up, students, faculty and community members will gather on Dec. 3 with the goal of addressing this question. By sharing our stories and ideas, we hope to generate a clear, tangible vision of how the university could benefit the entire community. App State’s trustees and chancellor have been invited to join afterwards so that the community can discuss their findings and begin planning further discussion and action.
This could be the beginning of an innovative, community-led process that would allow App to stand out among public universities. For decades, cities have been gathering community members to become partners in decision-making and budgeting. And universities all over the nation have realized that there is no real border between university and community.
In 1999, The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a state university of about 20,000 students, began a process very similar to what is emerging from the grassroots at App. The chancellor gathered 100 community members, faculty and students to develop six goals for the university and 10 project proposals to achieve those goals. With support from administration, several programs emerged that still exist today.
This democratic model for decision making, if done in a way that genuinely includes community members as vital partners in decision making, ensures that programs are designed in ways that truly benefit the community.
What programs would Wataugans implement if given a say? Other universities help us paint a picture of what is possible:
At the University of Pennsylvania, $85.7 million of goods and services are sourced from local businesses each year — 80 percent of which are owned by minorities and women. They also rehabilitated over 200 rental buildings and invested $150 million in developing local retail space with community partners.
LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis created its own loan fund, allowing them to invest $11.5 million in a community owned grocery store and other spaces for community members to have storefronts.
The University of Texas-Pan American developed a 10-year community engagement plan to invest in the poor region it occupies. They also purchase from local small businesses to funnel money back into the economy.
Meanwhile, App State (a public, tax-funded university) spends millions on publicity, invests and spends millions in global markets, and students and locals live in mold-infested apartments that they can’t afford. App States says that they “embrace [their] obligation to help create healthy, just, and sustainable societies.” To put these empty promises into action, the first step is listening to community members and working toward ambitious solutions as partners.
Michael Weiss and Hannah Cullen
App State Alumni
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.