This year’s truncated redistricting process has ended and it is concluding the same way it began: with blatant gerrymandering and communities split apart to keep districts safe for favored incumbents.
Gerrymandering is a practice in which district boundaries are drawn to favor a particular party. It undermines democracy and directly contradicts our country’s democratic ideals by allowing politicians to pick their voters instead of voters picking their politicians.
North Carolina is known as one of the most gerrymandered states in the country with litigation from the 2010 census and redistricting process lasting until 2019. One of our General Assembly’s favored methods is splitting college campuses. The most notorious of these splits occurred at Greensboro’s NC A&T University, the nation’s largest HBCU, and the egregious gerrymandering of the campus resulted in a court case that went to the Supreme Court, after which the campus was finally brought together in 2019.
After a rushed and inaccessible redistricting process, the NC Legislature has passed new legislative maps and Watauga County in two of the three maps. The cracking of Watauga for the Congressional district is especially concerning. The Valle Crucis/Foscoe area, home to a long-time incumbent, is removed from the rest of the county. Given there is no other clear reason for this maneuver, it is fair to say this was done to prevent the double-bunking of two incumbents rather than maintain our community.
I am writing as an alum of App State, a Campus Vote Project Redistricting Fellow, and as a Watauga County resident of nearly a decade. I have worked for multiple local businesses in our community and have voted in our elections. And even in my relatively short time of calling this wonderful place home, it has changed quite a bit.
We live in a county that is experiencing increasingly severe growing pains. Traffic is a nightmare. Our housing is expensive and moldy. The student population is often placed at odds with the Wataugans who are not affiliated with the university, even though many of our policy concerns are the same. At the core, we want safe, affordable places to live and a community with local businesses that invest back into Boone (and maybe just a little less gridlock). But, this cracking will make it harder for us to advocate for ourselves.
In order for our local policy concerns to be addressed, we need to have a strong collective voice — a voice that comes from our community being represented as a whole. At the national level, partisan gerrymandering has the power to halt popular policies that help every Wataugan, every North Carolinian, every American.
Simply, gerrymandering is inherently anti-democratic. It reverses the democratic process as politicians pick who they represent. I am writing to ask that every Watauga County resident, regardless of which district you are now in, take notice of how we were unceremoniously carved up to benefit politicians. The primaries for our representatives are approaching and we have a chance to right these wrongs.
Paige Anderholm
Vilas
