He has mocked a crippled journalist and made light of the service of war hero and senator John McCain because “he was captured.” He has cheapened the value of the purple heart award by saying “I always wanted one of those.” He has openly affirmed that women are basically “playthings” for men, that in fact women expect “stars” to act immorally toward them. He has been tried in civil court and held liable for sexual assault and defamation of the character of writer E. Jean Carroll. He has openly and without apology committed adultery and even had payments made to cover it up. He consistently uses vulgar language and was perhaps one of the most “bleeped” Presidents in history. His lies and misleading statements have been documented in the hundreds and he has been impeached by our House of Representatives for using his office for personal gain and for obstructing Congress. He led the charge to overturn the results of the 2020 election and is presently facing an indictment and felony charges in this regard. In the midst of a pandemic he played down the need for mask wearing and vaccinations which probably contributed to the large number of sicknesses and deaths.In making millions from his gambling casinos he has probably contributed to serious addiction problems and even death for many people. In his unwavering support for the gun lobby, which includes the public sale of assault weapons, he has probably contributed to many deaths and injuries by guns. With regard to global warming or the excessive burning of fossil fuels, he pulled us out of the Paris Accords on Climate Change, at least hampering efforts to address the problem. Concerning the problem of racism, he made it clear where he stood with his comment on the race riots in Charlottesville, Virginia when he declared that “there were good people on both sides.” Klan members are, therefore, in his view “good people.” His basic view on this issue seems to be that he is the last hope for white people staying in control of people of color. What happened to liberty and justice for all in America?
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free.
