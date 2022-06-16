Whether resident, visitor, seasonal resident, or someone who is interested in possibly relocating to our community, you are most certainly aware of the quaint charm of Blowing Rock. Many weekend visitors turn into week-long visitors, then possibly purchase a small cottage or cabin for multiple visits each year. And finally, some move up to a full-size home, often at retirement.
Our historic downtown is a picturesque background for the community. It represents the heart and soul of the town.
For many years, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has partnered with The Blowing Rocket /Mountain Times to produce Blowing Rock, My Hometown. The goal of this publication is to showcase much of what Blowing Rock has to offer year-round, from shopping, dining, outdoor activities, and social events, to services, places of worship, and civic organizations.
The Chamber has been supporting the Blowing Rock business community since 1927. We take pride in our member businesses and their commitment to world class service.
Please join us at one of our Chamber produced events: Art in the Park, held one Saturday monthly from May through October; Symphony by the Lake in late July; and WinterFest in late January. The Chamber also produces the Farmers Market Thursday afternoons May – September.
This year, you will notice that there are two new hotels on Main Street and another under construction. There are many new businesses offering many unique products and services.
Please pardon the mess on Laurel Lane as the History Walk is under construction. This will be a tremendous new asset, giving visitors and residents something new to do — and learn from!
Blowing Rock is a great place to live, work, own a business or play. Stop by our office and let our friendly staff help you make your Blowing Rock dream a reality!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.