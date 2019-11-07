Author Jacinda Townsend is the fourth and final visiting writer for the 2019 fall semester Visiting Writers Series at Appalachian State University.
Both a craft talk and a reading will be in the Plemmons Student Union in the Beacons Heights Room on Nov. 12. The craft talk will last from 3:30-4:45 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the reading will begin.
Townsend is the Appalachian Writer in Residence at Berea College in Kentucky. She is the author of “Saint Monkey” (Norton 2014), which is set in 1950s Eastern Kentucky and won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize for historical fiction. “Saint Monkey” was also the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association.
Townsend grew up in south central Kentucky and took her first creative writing class at Harvard, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. While at Duke University Law School, she cross-registered in the English department and took several formative writing workshops.
In 1999, after four years as a broadcast journalist and then a lawyer in New York City, Townsend went to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she received her master’s degree. She recently finished a novel called “Kif.”
The craft talk and reading are free and open to the public. The Beacon Heights Room is Room 417 in the Plemmons Student Union.
To learn more about the Visiting Writers Series, visit https://english.appstate.edu/visiting-writers-series.
