Avery Vikings senior Landon Ingham excelled on and off the basketball court in his senior year. Academically, Ingham carried a 3.8 weighted grade point average which, combined with his talents on the hardwood, merited him the opportunity to receive a scholarship to play basketball at the collegiate level with Milligan University.

“Over the last four years, Landon has been a positive role model in our community and will leave a lasting impression on our school,” Vikings head basketball coach Cody Frady said of Ingham. “He has been a part of a tremendous turnaround for our varsity basketball program, improving its win total by 18 games in two years.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.