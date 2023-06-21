Landon Ingham (center) signs his letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for Milligan University. Joining Ingham for the ceremony were Milligan men’s basketball head coach Bill Robinson (pictured left) and assistant coach Alex Biggerstaff.
Landon Ingham (center) signs his letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for Milligan University. Joining Ingham for the ceremony were Milligan men’s basketball head coach Bill Robinson (pictured left) and assistant coach Alex Biggerstaff.
Avery Vikings senior Landon Ingham excelled on and off the basketball court in his senior year. Academically, Ingham carried a 3.8 weighted grade point average which, combined with his talents on the hardwood, merited him the opportunity to receive a scholarship to play basketball at the collegiate level with Milligan University.
“Over the last four years, Landon has been a positive role model in our community and will leave a lasting impression on our school,” Vikings head basketball coach Cody Frady said of Ingham. “He has been a part of a tremendous turnaround for our varsity basketball program, improving its win total by 18 games in two years.”
