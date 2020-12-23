The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Oct. 26: Lot 1 of Trout Lake Ridge, Powderhorn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leon Craddock III, Jodi Craddock. Grantors: Mark Henson, Kelly Henson. Exercise Tax: $450 Price: $225, 000 Page 140 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: Lot 47 of Ridgecrest on the Parkway, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen G. Waits II, Mira R. Waits. Grantors: William E. Maupin, Lisa S. Maupin. Exercise Tax: $1,250 Price: $625,000 Page 189 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: Tract 1-A (5.145 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga county, NC. Grantees: Virginia Cherry Powell, Benjamin Caldwell Powell. Grantors: Susie Greene Lee, Martha Ann Greene. Exercise Tax: $440 Price: $220,000 Page 204 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: One tract of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen C. May, Kimberly D. Workman. Grantors: Karen C. May. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 229 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: Three tracts of land (8 acres, 9 acres, and 55 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wayne H. May, Linda E. May. Grantors: Kraen C. May. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 232 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: Lot 19 of University Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Canaan Clayton Banks, Erin Williams Banks. Grantors: D&M Knuth 1990 Trust, Mary K. Tucker, Jean Marie Peacock. Exercise Tax: $675 Price: $337,500 Page 240 of Book 2136.
Oct. 26: Unit R1132 of Echota on the Ridge Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Casey Jacob Ellis, Lauren Grofan Ellis. Grantors: The Glenn Ferragamo Trust, Gleen Ferragamo. Exercise Tax: $810 Price: $405,000 Page 256 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Unit 41 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. Grantors: Don Smith, Suzanne Smith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 282 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Unit 7 of Swss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Kornitsky Family Revocable Living Trust, Judith M. Kornitsky,Myron Kornitsky. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 284 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Unit 18 and Unit 30 of Swiss Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Joseph J. Butzbach, Yvonne S. Butzbach. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 286 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land (1.014 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathaniel David Cox, Brittany Diane Cox, Joshua T. Mitchell, Emily Mitchell, Benjamin Cox. Grzantors: William S. Hutchins, Connie J. Hutchins. Exercise Tax: $578 Price: $289,000 Page 294 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land in Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gabriela Lopez Gutierrez. Grantors: Rodney Barbour, Jackie Barbour. Exercise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 310 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land in Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles W. Gibbes Trust B., Pamela A. Leihbacher. Grantors: The Charles W. Gibbes Trust, Pamela A. Leihbacher. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 342 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 30, 31 and 32 in Ansley Heights Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ernest Hayes Smith Jr., Susan Watson Smith. Grantors: Tracy Smith, David Kenan Smith. Exercise Tax: $625 Price: $312,500 Page 349 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land (0.28 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: AW Ventures, LLC. Grantors: Jared Rorrer, Donald B. Saunders. Exercise Tax: $540 Price: $270, 000 Page 365 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Unit 118 Building 1, Hanging Rock Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert P. D’amico, Doris Kimberly D’amico. Grantors: Wesley M. Irwin. Exercise Tax: $195 Price: $97,500 Page 374 2136. Page 374 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land (2.000 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jacob N. Burleson, Amanda L. Kincaid. Grantors: Marivie D. Edmisten. Exercise Tax: $1,570 Price: $785,000 Page 400 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Unit C-9 of Northridge Village, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ricardo A. Navarrete, Lettie S. Navarrete. Grantors: Aprilee Jensen Cranston, Ashley Cranston Tozier. Exercise Tax: $272 Price: $136,000 Page 422 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 6 of Skiview Village, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fox Run Estates. Grantors: Kenneth G. Bryfogle, Barbara Bryfogle. Exercise Tax: $20 Price: $10,000 Page 472 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 97 of Horseshoe Ridge Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rebecca Sue Brown, Wendy Thigpen. Grantors: Alfred G. Soulier. Exercise Tax: $290 Price: $145,000 Page 495 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: One tract of land (10.08 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fred C. Paisley, George W. Gugich. Grantors: Otilia L. Brown. Exercise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 541 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19 in Block C., Lakeview Acres Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lucas Jakob Hicks, Laurel McCall Littler. Grantors: Rocky Dog Properties, LLC. Exercise Tax: $550 Price: $275,000 Page 547 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 20 Section C, Top 0 Boone, Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James J. Everidge. Grantors: Arilla N. Johnson, James F. Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 560 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Tract 1 (6.092 acres) of the Summit, Chart Hills Road, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph D. Torres, Mary A. Torres. Grantors: Alexandra Hufty. Exercise Tax: $1,460 Price: $730,000 Page 565 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 2, Section 4-B of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Hines Jr., Lydia B. Hines. Grantors: John H. Pace Jr., Brenda W. Pace. Exercise Tax: $1,720 Price: $860,000 Page 587 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 365, Section AA of Westridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carolina Proud Investment Group, LLC. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthew. Exercise Tax: $9 Price: $4,500 Page 605 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 112 of Firehorn, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francisco X. Moncada, Antonio J. Jimenez. Grantors: Nancy M. Battista Declaration of Trust, Nancy M. Battista. Exercise Tax: $180 Price: $90,000 Page 608 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 59 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wilson Living Trust, Jason Douglas Living Trust, Nancy Ann Wilson. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings. Exercise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000 Page 618 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 62 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert John Petrilli, Lore MJ Hermans. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $580 Price: $290,000 Page 625 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 74 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jameson Double B. Properties, LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $260 Price: $130,000 Page 632 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 91 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew A. Wilcox. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $140 Price: $70,000 Page 647 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 98 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vera Bergermann. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 661 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Lot 75 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Mitchell Powers, Leslie J. Powers. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $280 Price: $140,000 Page 668 of Book 2136.
Oct. 27: Two Tracts of land (3.915 acres and 4.187 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Maura C. McGlamery. Grantors: Sherry C. Reese, Sherry Faye Cornett, Gary C. Reese. Exercise Tax: $130 Price: $65,000 Page 694 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 38 of The Summit at Lost Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul E. Parker. Grantors: Gary W. Lewis, Sharon E. Lewis. Exercise Tax: $798 Price: $399,000 Page 725 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Three tracts of land in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeanette Vines, Travis Duff Livermon. Grantors: Nina Halas, Nina Breed, Austin Breed. Exercise Tax: $496 Price: $248,000 Page 728 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: One tract of land (0.081 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roy C. Debord, Amy W. Debrod. Grantors: Mary Dinia Wheeler. Exercise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 761 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 3, Section 3, The Cliffs at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George Summers Jr. Trust, George Summer Jr. Grantors: Catherine L. North, Steven E. Leek. Exercise Tax: $1,340 Price: $670, 000 Page 797 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: 2 tracts of land in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barton Shane Reece. Grantors: Linda Conville, Juanita Sanders. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 826 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 67 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas R. Lane, Cathey R. Lane, Daniel R. Lane. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 828 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 63 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ross Allen Custom Builders, Inc. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000 Page 835 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 8-B Echota Estates Townhouses, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth Soboerio, Michael Soboerio. Grantors: Allen Mebane Davis, Diana Underwood Davis, Allison Davis Chrisco. Exercise Tax: $804 Price: $402,000 Page 842 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot C (2.870 acres) in Wildwood Acres, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shannon Ray Adams, Cecilia Rider Adams. Grantors: Lifestyle Bank. Exercise Tax: $78 Price: $39, 000 Page 845 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 14 (0.524 acres) in Wonderland Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ball Don’t Lie, LLC. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Exercise Tax: $480 Price: $240,000 Page 849 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: Lot 70 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Nicolous Latiso, Susan Dinah MacPherson. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $350 Price: $175,000 Page 864 of Book 2136.
Oct. 28: One tract of land (2.078 acres) in Beaver Dam township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas S. Church, Danielle L. Church. Grantors: Michael T. Roark, Jamie M. Roark. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $ 160,000 Page 890 of Book 2136.
