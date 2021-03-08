Meggett named among NC’s top 100 African American attorneys for second consecutive year
BOONE — Appalachian State University General Counsel Paul Meggett was selected for membership in The National Black Lawyers Top 100. He is one of 13 African American attorneys in North Carolina so honored this year for promoting diversity and equality.
This is the second consecutive year Meggett has received the honor. The organization recognizes up to 100 outstanding attorneys each year in each state.
“We are fortunate to have Paul and his leadership at our university,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “A legal professional and a former educator, he empowers those around him to make a difference. He routinely champions inclusive excellence in his daily work and serves as a role model for underrepresented students and colleagues at App State and beyond. We are so pleased he is being recognized with this distinct honor for a second consecutive year.”
Meggett works collaboratively with campus partners to advance App State’s mission of a just and sustainable future. A member of App State’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team, he is committed to ensuring the university remains focused and accountable on its identified diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Meggett is currently serving on a recently formed North Carolina Bar Association Diversity Task Force that is exploring new diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the North Carolina State Bar. He has previously served as chair of two NCBA Joint Diversity Task Forces and as a consultant to the South Carolina Bar concerning its diversity initiatives.
Membership in The NBL Top 100 is by invitation only and is limited to attorneys who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers. The selection process is based on a multiphase process that includes peer nominations combined with third-party research.
“With his selection, Paul Meggett has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills and performance in his areas of legal practice,” the organization’s news release stated.
Local chosen to serve as a judge for national book award
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Boone woman was announced as one of 26 judges chosen by environmental nonprofit The Nature Generation to select the winners of the 2021 Green Earth Book Award, which is given to books that best inspire young readers to appreciate and care for the environment.
The national award was established in 2005 and has honored hundreds of books children’s and young adult books in these categories: Picture Book; Children’s Fiction; Children’s Nonfiction; and Children’s and Young Adult Fiction and Nonfiction. Each winning author and illustrator receive a monetary award and national year-long recognition. Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22.
Renee Critcher Lyons of Boone, a professor of school librarianship at East Tennessee State University, was chosen as a judge.
According to The Nature Generation, Lyons is the program coordinator for the ETSU School Librarianship Program, and has published in “Children and Libraries,” “Young Adult Library Services” and the “International Journal of the Book.” The author of “The Revival of Banned Dances”(2012), “Foreign Born American Patriots” (2013) and “Teaching Civics in the Library” (McFarland, 2015), she also serves on national book award committees for the American Library Association. Additionally, she serves as secretary of the board of directors for the National Children’s Book Literacy Alliance.
The judging panel represents environmental and educational organizations in private industry, associations and governmental natural resource agencies, as well as college professors and elementary school teachers.
More information about The Nature Generation can be found at www.natgen.org.
Klein named to Harding University Dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. — Katy Klein, a Banner Elk native and senior elementary education major, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2020 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no classes that are designated as incomplete.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state, according to the university. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 50 graduate and professional programs including master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees, graduate certificates and endorsements; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities. For more information, visit harding.edu.
