Rashawn Kellman graduates from Illinois Central College
Rashawn Kellman, of Boone, graduated from Illinois Central College. ICC congratulates the many students that met the graduation requirements for the summer 2021 semester.
Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information on ICC, visit icc.edu.
Noah Pearson of Banner Elk named to spring 2021 dean’s list
Noah Pearson of Banner Elk, North Carolina is among the nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Pearson was also one of the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.
