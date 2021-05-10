Jamie Parson named interim chief diversity officer at App State
BOONE — Jamie Parson has been named interim chief diversity officer at Appalachian State University, effective May 10.
Parson is an assistant professor in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance at App State, where she teaches undergraduate courses in business law and insurance. In addition, she leads the Walker College of Business’ Inclusive Excellence Team (formerly Diversity Advisory Team), as well as the Risk Management and Insurance diversity initiatives in the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. She also serves on numerous boards and committees, including the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team.
Prior to arriving at App State, she served as a Title VII investigator for the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission and a special investigative unit liaison and fire claims representative at State Farm Insurance Co.
Parson will assume her new role prior to the June 1 retirement of Willie C. Fleming, who was appointed to the university’s first cabinet-level chief diversity officer position at App State by Chancellor Sheri Everts. Fleming announced his retirement in late March.
“Jamie’s leadership with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at App State is well known, and she is widely respected on our campus and nationally,” Everts said. “Jamie has consistently built diversity, equity and inclusion work into her research, scholarship and service. I appreciate her willingness to take on this cabinet-level position at this time so the important work we have underway continues seamlessly.”
As interim chief diversity officer, Parson will advise the chancellor on strategic diversity matters; lead the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team, the Chief Diversity Officer’s Advisory Board and the Chancellor’s Student Advisory Board for Diversity Recruitment; liaise with students, faculty and staff regarding diversity, equity and inclusion matters; lead training efforts; and serve as the lead implementer for the university’s strategic diversity plan.
Parson holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology-anthropology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Norris officially named App State provost, executive vice chancellor
BOONE — Heather Hulburt Norris has been named provost and executive vice chancellor at Appalachian State University, effective May 7. Norris assumed the role in an interim capacity on Feb. 10, 2020.
“Heather’s leadership throughout the pandemic has been exceptional,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “She has risen to each challenge, building consensus, leading by example and fostering innovation and creative solutions under immensely difficult circumstances.”
Norris joined App State as a faculty member in the Walker College of Business in the fall of 2003, in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance. She was named assistant dean for undergraduate programs in 2005, associate dean for undergraduate programs and administration in 2008, senior associate dean in 2012, acting dean in 2014 and interim dean in 2016. In July 2016, following a national search, Norris was named permanent dean of the Walker College.
“Heather’s career has been characterized by her strong, collaborative leadership and service to App State and the greater community,” Everts said. “She is an inspiration to the faculty, staff and administrators who have worked alongside her, as well as the students she has taught and mentored in her time here. She has earned respect and trust across campus, and I appreciate her passion for advancing the success of our great university.”
Prior to App State, Norris served on the faculty at Bowling Green State University, Pennsylvania State University and West Virginia University. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from James Madison University, as well as master’s and Ph.D. degrees in finance from Penn State.
Norris has been published in the Journal of Portfolio Management, Financial Management, Managerial and Decision Economics and the Journal of Applied Business Research. Her work on corporate restructuring has been cited in The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Business Week and Dow Jones Online News. She is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi.
Norris has served on the board of directors of Children’s Hope Alliance, the parent organization of Grandfather Home for Children and Barium Springs Home for Children. She was a member of the board’s finance committee and previously chaired the organization’s Foundation Board. She has also served on the board of directors for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Neff awarded the Emerging Afterschool Champion award
BOONE — During the 17th Annual North Carolina Synergy Conference, Emily Neff — the director of youth development at W.A.M.Y. Community Action Inc. — was awarded the Emerging Afterschool Champion award.
This award is given to recipients that have spent three to ten years in the field working with youth. This summer, Emily will enter her seventh year working with children and families at WAMY Community Action Inc. The NC Center for Afterschool Programs recognized Neff for this award for her outstanding work in developing, supporting and promoting high-quality out-of-school time programs that benefit students and families statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.