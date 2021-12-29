Ekaterina Mims, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Mims is a International Relations major from Boone and is a graduate of Watauga High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Matthew Woodward of Elk Park, North Carolina received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College conferred on Dec. 20.
Berea College’s Recognition Ceremony for Mid-Year Graduates was held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in Phelps Stokes Chapel. Alumnus and former Berea College Trustee Robert T. Yahng addressed the seniors who completed their degree requirements at the end of this term. Berea College graduates represent 20 states and 5 different countries.
Sarah Vann of Banner Elk NC, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean‘s List at Berry College. The Dean‘s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
