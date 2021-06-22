Luke Ramsdell Awarded the 2021 Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship
BOONE — Watauga High School student Luke Earl Ramsdell, son of Jeff and Carla Ramsdell, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship.
This scholarship is named for the late Don and Audrey Bentley, natives of Watauga County, and was established with an endowment grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) from the Audrey L Bentley Trust following her death in March 2019. This year’s award is $18,000, and is renewable for a total of four years. This is the second year for the Bentley Scholarship.
Luke Ramsdell is one of the top academic scholars of the senior class at Watauga High School. He is president of the National Honor Society, ran cross-country all four years at Watauga, is a Pioneer Ambassador, a medal-winning competitive skier, a musician and was selected for the Western Regional orchestra.
“Our scholarship committee was extremely impressed by Luke’s broad range of activities, his depth and insight, his integrity, humility and stewardship, especially as it relates to our natural world,” said Scholarship Administrator David Harman. “We feel that Don and Audrey Bentley would be impressed and pleased with our selection of Luke as the 2021 winner of the Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship.”
Ramsdell plans to attend North Carolina State University and study Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Design, starting in fall 2021. In his essay, he said “… as members of the world’s ecosystems, we have the ability and responsibility to use our innovative tendencies to protect those with whom we share the planet. While the fields I seek to study — engineering and design — aren’t directly environmentally-oriented, I have the power to make it such that they are. Indeed, our strategy towards being good to the world is incomplete without the full variety of approaches, perspectives, and fields involved. When we work together, combining in synergy all the facets of our inborn ingenuity, we can quite literally save the world.”
The criteria for the rigorous selection process for this year’s applicants included personal effort and commitment; academic excellence, curiosity, and creativity/imagination; leadership and collaborative spirit; good citizenship, social conscience and responsibility; and indicated major. Each year, Watauga High School/Innovation Academy seniors will be eligible to apply.
Audrey Lentz Bentley, who was an executive assistant to the Robbins family businesses including Tweetsie Railroad and Hound Ears Club, bestowed the considerable scholarship at her death to honor her late husband, Dr. Don Bentley. Don Bentley was a lifelong educator and served as principal of Blowing Rock School and Watauga High School, Assistant Superintendent of Watauga County Schools and Superintendent of the Cherokee County School System.
“This is the true legacy of Don and Audrey Bentley — encouragement of education and support of young people of Watauga County,” said Harman, trustee of the Bentley Trust.
The Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship is one of 35 funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $290 million in assets, NCCF stated that it sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
University of Alabama announces spring 2021 Dean’s, President’s ListsTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
Tameron Russ of Banner Elk was named to the Deans List. Lindsey Hiatt of Boone was named to the Presidents List.
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service, according to the university. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers, the university stated. UA is the state’s largest higher education institution. For more information visit news.ua.edu.
