Two Watauga teachers recognized as Beginning Teachers Excelling
WATAUGA — The Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized Olivia Boudwin and Ben Brown as Beginning Teachers Excelling with the BEE Award, an honor given to beginning teachers who are quickly establishing themselves as outstanding educators.
DKG promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The organization stated that educators cannot grow without outstanding support provided by their teaching peers just as a rose cannot grow without the BEE, therefore it presented its inaugural BEE awards.
The organization stated that Boudwin brings energy and enthusiasm to her pre-kindergarten class at Bethel Elementary School. In addition to bringing passion, Boudwin goes above and beyond by seeking extra details that help to make a classroom more special. She’s also been awarded a Bright Ideas grant for “Natural Preschool,” which she will use to engage her students in music, art, fine and gross motor activities, reading, writing and dramatic play in an outdoor setting.
Brown brings passion and enthusiasm as Watauga County’s Rookie Teacher of the Year, an award presented by the system to one outstanding first year teacher. He continues to exhibit the same passion and enthusiasm as he has adapted to the new world of remote instruction, DKG stated. He has brought Agriculture Education and Career Development alive at both Mabel and Cove Creek schools and provides an excellent role model for all of his students.
Dyche returns to App State Department of Communication
BOONE — Allison Bennett Dyche, former assistant director for student media at Appalachian State University, has returned to App State. She now serves as news adviser for The Appalachian — the university’s student newspaper housed in the Department of Communication.
“Allison brings a high degree of professionalism to the role of adviser,” said Scott Welsh, associate professor in and chair of the Department of Communication. “We can also count on her to advise The Appalachian with an eye toward serving the university and the broader community.”
Senior Jackie Park, The Appalachian’s editor-in-chief, said Dyche brings a blend of expertise and enthusiasm to the newspaper’s staff, which consists of about 60 students working in news, editorial, sports, features, photography, layout, advertising and analytics. The paper’s website receives 80,000 monthly views.
During the past four years, Dyche served as director of student media at Virginia Commonwealth University and has advised student media organizations at VCU, the Savannah College of Art and Design and App State. As an undergraduate, she worked as an editor and reporter at Georgia Southern University. In addition to her collegiate career, Dyche was a journalist at the Savannah Morning News.
Dyche said she arrived at App State a month prior to Election Day 2020.
“As I was returning, our student editorial staff already had a plan of how they wanted to cover the local, state and national elections, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and continuing after the polls closed in California,” Dyche said. “They were pumped up and excited about it, and while the coverage was intense, it was also a lot of fun.”
According to Welsh, Dyche is especially interested in building on efforts to foster collaboration between The Appalachian and App State’s two other student media outlets — 90.5 WASU-FM and AppTV — as demonstrated by the organizations’ efforts to provide joint election coverage.
The elections are one example of how student media outlets are offering their communities access to news and information, Dyche said.
“Our students are producing work that transcends the boundaries of the university and offers relevance to everyone,” she said. “For example, former Editor-in-Chief and Political Editor Moss Brennan has created a COVID-19 tracker not just for the students, faculty and staff at App State — it’s for the whole community. For him to be able to do that while he’s still a student is just phenomenal.”
Boone native named to Bridgewater College Dean’s List
BRIDGEWATER, Va — The Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Grace E. Hayes, a sophomore majoring in liberal studies, from Boone, was named to the college’s Dean’s List.
Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0. Any student who earned all A’s for a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the 15-week semester is identified with an asterisk by the student’s name.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.
