Bienenstock Library announces student winner in Future Designers Summit
Vivian Grace Dudley, a senior at Appalachian State University, was named winner of The Broyhill Family Foundation Scholarship for 2021 — a $5,000 scholarship.
“I would love to thank the Broyhill Family Foundation for supporting my education and future endeavors in the design world,” Dudley said. “Attending the Summit was such an amazing experience and learning opportunity. I met so many design professionals and students that have the same passion for design as I do.”
All student participants were eligible to win, and each had several opportunities throughout the event for their name to be added to the drawing, which took place at the closing session of the Bienenstock Future Designers Summit, in the Universal Furniture showroom.
Sheila Triplett-Brady, executive director, Broyhill Family Foundation, Inc., acknowledged the role designers play in the future success of the home furnishings industry.
“Designers are at the core of an industry,” she said. “Everything begins with an idea, a vision. Through the Future Designers Summit Scholarship, we at the Broyhill Family Foundation are pleased to help young designers gain knowledge and experience to take his or her place in making visions become reality.”
This fall’s conference for future design leaders focused on areas of study in furnishings, interior design and architecture, and industrial and textile design, offering an immersive three-day educational and networking experience, including a roster of keynote speakers, facility tours, and breakout sessions moderated by industry professionals.
Former WHS football player put on full scholarship at ETSU
Current East Tennessee State University DB and former Watauga High School football player is now on full scholarship.
Zach West was a football walk-on at ETSU before he was put on scholarship.
CCC&TI celebrate new class of electrical line workers
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on , Sept. 22 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
Included in the graduating class was Shawn Richards of Zionville and Ethan Grogan of Ashe County.
The next Electrical Lineworker class with available seats begins Nov. 29. To register or for more information, call (828) 726-2242.
Watauga CCC&TI nurse aide class completes training
Nurse aide students at the Watauga campus of CCC&TI recently completed their training.
Anna Soles and Will Struckmeyer of Boone both completed their training to be a nurse aide. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future nurse aide course can call (828) 726-2242.
