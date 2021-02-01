Sedlak recognized as a 30
under 30 recreation professionalBEECH MOUNTAIN — Marisa Sedlak, Recreation Activities Coordinator for the Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation, was recently recognized as part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s “30 under 30 parks and recreation professionals to watch in 2021.”
During her time working for the town of Beech Mountain’s Parks and Recreation Department, Sedlak, 28, has served as camp director for the department’s Camp Buckeye and has continued to innovate by establishing long-term programs that will be self-sustaining. As part of her approach, Sedlak helped establish the Water Conservation Education Program to help educate community members on the importance of river systems and their relationship to Beech Mountain.
Additionally, Sedlak established BMPRD’s Volunteer Trail Guide Program to increase access to the trail system on Beech Mountain, as well as to meaningfully engage volunteers. While Sedlak learned that she had been nominated for the recognition last fall, the announcement still came as a surprise to her, nonetheless.
“I knew that I had been nominated and thought that it was a national thing. So I thought that probably nothing would come of it,” Sedlak said. “I kind of forgot about it, but then I was checking my work email last week and got an email and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, wow that’s cool.’ So it was really neat to be a part of that, and it was really cool to be recognized.”
Sedlak recently completed her master’s degree in Public Administration and concentrated on Not-For-Profit Management at Appalachian State University. During this time, Sedlak worked for the town of Beech Mountain full time and pursued her educational goals part time. Sedlak said that her experience at both work and school helped her facilitate projects with the town’s parks and recreation department.
“One of the biggest things I did last semester was a research project on volunteer motivation, specifically looking at our volunteers here at BMPRD,” Sedlak said. “I did a presentation on it for class, and it was really neat to reach out to our volunteers to see what more we could do to help them, how we can keep them coming back and how we can recruit more volunteers.”
Sedlak added that volunteers are vital for the department, since they help the department put on events and provide meaningful engagement with the community. Sedlak’s trail guide project was one of her more ambitious undertakings on the mountain and involved training volunteers to successfully guide hikers through the local trail system while providing an educational experience. Additional events carried out by the department also included a haunted trail for Halloween, along with various activities throughout the year.
Sedlak says that the department’s collaborative efforts help to create engaging experiences for the community.
“We’re an interesting department now, because our full-time staff is relatively young. We’re all in our 20s and 30s,” Sedlak said. “Our director gives us a lot of room to come up with ideas, pitch them to him and then make it work. That is one thing that is really cool about our department, because we’re able to come up with some really fun, wild ideas.”
Four Watauga natives named to Wilkes Community College President’s List
WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Watauga County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester include:
President’s List: Chelsea Glenna Campbell, Dustin Lee Canter, Ashley Diane Carver and Caleb Ethan Lowrance.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
Cone named to fall 2020 University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List
DURHAM, N.H. — Katherine Cone of Boone was named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for earning Honors for the fall 2020 semester. Cone is majoring in Business Administration: Marketing.
Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
The University of New Hampshire is a flagship research university that inspires innovation and transforms lives. More than 16,000 students from all 50 states and 71 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top ranked programs in business, engineering, law, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. UNH’s research portfolio includes partnerships with NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Science Foundation and the
National Institutes of Health, receiving more than $100 million in competitive external funding every year to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea and space.
To learn more about the opportunities at the University of New Hampshire visit www.unh.edu.
