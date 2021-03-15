Riley Fowler named to Centre College dean’s list
DANVILLE, Ky. — Riley Fowler of Boone has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of Watauga High School, Fowler’s parent is Heather Fowler of Boone.
Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
More information about Centre College can be found at www.centre.edu.
Rebecca Anderson named to dean’s list at Bates College
LEWISTON, Maine —Rebecca Anderson of Boone was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.
Anderson, the daughter of William P. Anderson Jr. and Christine Y. Anderson, is a 2020 graduate of Watauga High School.
Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.
More information on Bates College can be found at www.bates.edu.
Rebekah Farthing recognized on Georgia Southern University’s fall 2020 dean’s list
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Rebekah Farthing of Boone has been named to the list for excellence in academics.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving almost 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.
A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the university provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
Hope Langston named to dean’s list at Biola University
LA MIRADA, Calif. —Hope Langston of Boone was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Langston was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration in a statement. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings.
Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service — equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ. With more than 6,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s nine schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.
