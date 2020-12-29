Lutabingwa selected as founding member of the American Academy of International Education
BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Jesse Lutabingwa was recently selected as a founding member of the American Academy of International Education, and joins a team of approximately 20 other founding members.
Lutabingwa serves as the associate vice chancellor of international education and development at App State, director of international research and development and is a professor of public administration in the university’s Department of Government and Justice Studies.
Established by the Institute of International Education, the American Academy of International Education will serve as a think tank, enabling its members to pool their experience, wisdom and vision to advance the field of international education and make it “a profoundly positive force in an increasingly interconnected world,” according to IIE.
“Jesse’s decades-long experience and commitment to advancing the field of international education will serve the academy, and all of its constituents, exceptionally well,” said Heather Norris, interim provost and executive vice chancellor at App State.
Lutabingwa said he was humbled by the trust that his peers have expressed in him, and is honored to be selected as part of the academy.
“I look forward to working tirelessly with other members to achieve the vision and mission for which the academy has been established,” Lutabingwa said
The academy’s members were selected by a planning team of senior international officers at U.S. universities, based on the following criteria: commitment to core values of the academy, demonstrated leadership in international education and/or intersecting fields, the ability to make a significant contribution to the academy’s mission and activities and an intellectual depth and curiosity.
Lutabingwa has more than 30 years of experience in international education and development. As part of his work designed to make a difference in people’s lives, he has been involved in numerous programs around the world, especially in developing countries.
He holds a Ph.D. in public administration, a master’s degree in international development management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics with a minor in political science.
Lutabingwa has conducted research on local government and traditional leadership in South Africa, the decentralization of local government in Albania and South Africa, and African nongovernmental organizations and their role in public policy advocacy.
He is a member of NAFSA: Association of International Educators and has served in various leadership capacities within the association, both at the national and regional levels. He is also a member of the Association of International Education Administrators.
App State scientists contribute to 2020 Global Carbon Budget
BOONE — The Global Carbon Project has released its annual 2020 Global Carbon Budget. More than 80 scientists from 68 institutions in 16 countries worldwide co-authored this year’s report, including Appalachian State University scientists Dennis Gilfillan and Gregg Marland.
Global Carbon Budget estimates CO2 emissions for the year have decreased by 2.4 billion tons — the largest drop ever recorded, according to GCP. The 2020 budget, released Dec. 11, estimates total emissions for the year — about 34 billion metric tons of CO2 — will be 7 percent lower than in 2019 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant quarantines and travel restrictions. Further, the report shows an estimated 24 countries with growing economies, including the U.S., had declining fossil fuel CO2 emissions from 2010–19.
“The widely perceived challenge is to build back from the pandemic in a way that does not lead to continuing growth in CO2 emissions,” said Gilfillan, who is a postdoctoral research scholar in App State’s Research Institute for Environment, Energy, and Economics and a staff member in the university’s Appalachian Energy Center.
For the annual budget, Gilfillan and Marland, who holds a dual appointment as an adjunct research professor in RIEEE and the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences, contributed to the analysis of CO2 emissions from energy use and industrial processes.
An international organization, GCP brings together scientists from around the world to produce annual updates on its Global Carbon Budget, which analyzes how much CO2 is released to the atmosphere each year and how much of this carbon enters the ocean, is taken up by growing plants or accumulates in the atmosphere with effects on the climate system. CO2 entering the ocean changes the acidity of the ocean and creates problems for the environment, according to Gilfillan and Marland.
The 2020 Global Carbon Budget notes atmospheric CO2 has increased an estimated 48 percent since 1750 — and is continuing to rise. In 2019, human-caused CO2 emissions reached 42.2 billion metric tons in 2019 (a metric ton is about 1.1 U.S. tons) and the atmospheric concentration of CO2 rose to 409.85 parts per million (parts of carbon dioxide that exist in one million parts of air), according to the report’s estimates.
Human-caused emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and some industrial processes such as manufacturing cement (collectively 36.3 billion metric tons) and the destruction of forests. According to Gilfillan and Marland, recent reports from other international research efforts have emphasized prompt and major reductions in CO2 emissions are needed to minimize the environmental and economic damages of severe changes in climate.
Marland said, “The first step toward a solution for climate change is to acknowledge and understand what is happening now.”
