App State alumnus competes on ‘The Amazing Race’
BOONE — Appalachian State University alumnus Frank Eaves and his father, Jerry Eaves, are planned to appear on the 32nd season of “The Amazing Race,” currently airing on CBS.
Eaves, who earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in management from App State, works at Blue Grass Motorsport in Louisville, Ky., where he specializes in selling luxury automobiles. He teamed up with his father — a former NBA player and coach who is a current collegiate basketball coach and talk show host in Louisville — for “The Amazing Race.
On the show, 11 teams travel around the world, completing physical and mental challenges to find clues that lead them to their next destination. The team that arrives last at each episode’s final destination is eliminated from the competition.
Eaves and his father competed against teams that included former NFL players, professional volleyball players, Olympian track stars and an assortment of other adventure seekers. The Eaves team traveled to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Colombia and Brazil — performing challenges such as swimming in the ocean to locate underwater clues, racing with goats, performing circus stunts and searching for clues in a salt mine — before they were eliminated at the end of the third episode.
Participating in “The Amazing Race” was life-changing for Eaves, he said.
“I was able to visit places in the world where people have very little,” Eaves said. “Seeing how happy they seemed with what they have … I feel like we’ve lost sight of that in the U.S. The experience opened my eyes to taking in every moment for what it is and being grateful.”
Prior to filming the show, Eaves was no stranger to competition. He played basketball for four seasons at App State and, during his senior year, he led the Mountaineers team with an average of more than 18 points per game. After graduating, he played professionally for the British Basketball League for a year.
Majoring in management with a minor in advanced entrepreneurship was a natural fit for him, Eaves said.
“I’ve always been business-minded and my goal is to run my own business,” Eaves said. “Even as a kid, I’d try to think of ways to turn $10 into $20. Dr. Heather Dixon-Fowler was my favorite teacher and I had her for a number of classes.”
Dixon-Fowler, who is a professor in, and department chair of, App State’s Department of Management, helped Eaves secure a job shadowing opportunity at Blue Grass Motorsport.
“I recognized early on that Frank had a competitive and creative drive — both on and off the court,” Dixon-Fowler said. “That, along with his entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic, was a combination I knew would contribute to his success in all aspects of life.”
“Our classes were very real-world,” Eaves said. “We learned to write business plans and how to present in front of others and get certain messages across. We did surveys, got out in the community and applied the principles we were learning. I use those skills every day in my job, in the way I portray myself to my current and future customers.”
Eaves said his experiences as a Mountaineer and as an automobile salesperson are similar.
“My job is very competitive,” Eaves said. “Everyone has to be their best on a personal basis to make the team the best collectively. At App State it was competitive on the basketball court and also in the classroom. That atmosphere and the skills I learned help me in what I do now — striving to do my best and contributing to the team.”
Watauga teachers win Bright Ideas grants from Blue Ridge Energy
BOONE — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $4,994 in Bright Ideas grants to local Watauga classrooms during a virtual celebration honoring winning teachers and their schools.
Bright Ideas is an academic grants program sponsored annually by Blue Ridge Energy. Bright Ideas grants help further traditional academic learning by funding innovative scholastic projects that go beyond available school funding.
For its 26th year of grant making, Blue Ridge Energy is awarding $25,139 to 28 classrooms in its service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Avery counties. To date, Blue Ridge Energy has awarded more than $544,000 in Bright Ideas classroom grants that has impacted over 100,000 local students and teachers.
Watauga/Avery counties grant winning teachers are:
Hope Mough, Bethel Elementary, for “Stretch for Success.” This $456 grant will be used to purchase resistance bands for students in grades 5-8 to increase flexibility through stretching.
Michelle Griffin, Bethel Elementary, for “Computer Lab Conversion.” The grant for $520 will purchase three Flexispot Cycle Desk Bikes for students to use while using computers in computer skills class to offset being sedentary while connected to technology.
Olivia Boudwin, Bethel Elementary, for “Natural Preschool.” This $600 grant will enable students to engage in music, art, fine and gross motor activities, reading, writing, and dramatic play all while being outside.
Chelsie Eldreth, Bethel Elementary, for “Learning with Lego!” The grant for $668 will purchase nine Lego kits of different cities and structures around the world. Students in the 6th grade will learn about architecture, construction, and culture with a hands-on perspective.
McKenna Wild, Green Valley Elementary, for “Building Knowledge with STEM.” This $500 grant will purchase hands-on materials to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning that spur creativity and innovation.
Laurie Gill, Blowing Rock Elementary, for “Improving Spelling and Writing Online with CoWriter App.” This $750 grant will be used to purchase a two-year subscription to the writing and spelling app “CoWriter” — a program that has been shown to improve students’ spelling ability.
Joelle Poore, Freedom Trail Elementary, for “Coding Detectives.” This $1,500 grant will combine the curriculum of reading and technology when students read challenging mystery novels and visually retell the story to their classmates by drawing a story map that incorporates beginning coding commands.
According to Watauga District Manager Heidi Ragan, these winning teachers are also helping their schools as Blue Ridge Energy is awarding an additional $150 to each of their schools to assist with COVID-19-related teaching challenges.
“This is a unique time for our students and educators,” Ragan said. “I’m pleased and proud that Blue Ridge is able to fund creative classroom ideas and provide a little help to each of the winning schools.”
Blue Ridge Energy is part of several North Carolina electric cooperatives providing Bright Ideas grants. Together, they have provided more than $12.9 million for classroom projects impacting over 2.5 million students in North Carolina. To learn more about the Bright Ideas grants program, visit Blue Ridge Energy’s web site at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or contact the local Blue Ridge Energy office at (828) 264-8894.
