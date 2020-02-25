Mr. Kermit Hopkins, 68, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at his home.
Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Miller Family Cemetery in Fleetwood with the Rev. Billy Norris and the Rev. J.D. Walton officiating.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Hopkins was born in Ashe County on August 20, 1951 to the late Oren and Myrtle Howell Hopkins. He worked as a mechanic at Northwest Dodge for many years and also at Watauga Wood. He was a member at Blackburns Tabernacle and Big Flatts Baptist Church. He enjoyed old cars and loved to hunt. Kermit was a loving and caring man; tried to help all.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hopkins; a sister, Oralee Main; a half-brother, Ricky Hopkins; and his favorite dog, Tiny.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, of 47 years of marriage, Linda Miller Hopkins; a son, David Hopkins, and wife, Tammy, of Lansing; a daughter, Amanda Bryan, of Fleetwood; a brother, Roy Hopkins and wife, Hazel, of Crumpler; a sister, Nena Bare and husband, Jim, of Millers Creek; two half-brothers, Bobby Hopkins and wife, Teresa, of West Jefferson and Johnny Hopkins, of West Jefferson; a half-sister, Joyce Houck and husband, Ronnie, of West Jefferson; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family, c/o Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
