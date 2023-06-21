Womens Golf - Kelli Blackburn

Avery High School senior girls golfer Kelli Blackburn maintained a packed academic and athletic schedule while excelling both on the course and in the classroom.

Blackburn earned a weighted grade point average of 4.4259 at ACHS while being on the A Honor Roll for two years, earning Certificates of Excellence during her prep career for Yearbook, Honors English, Honors Math and Honors Chemistry. Blackburn also earned A Honor Roll accolades through her dual enrollment with Mayland Community College in 2022-23. Blackburn served as a member of Avery High School Key Club and Beta Club, as well as was a member of ACHS Student Government for three years and volunteered with Avery Humane Society. Blackburn also developed and cultivated academic pursuits outside of the classroom, as she took on internships with a pair of local newspapers to cover prep sports through writing and photography.

