Boys Soccer - Kai Suyao

Kai Suyao.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

Watauga High School boys soccer senior Kai Suyao is someone who gives himself completely and selflessly to whatever he is committed to, whether that is playing soccer, working as and employee or volunteering his time in various areas of community service.

“Kai is a coach’s dream. He is skilled, talented and gifted, but even more importantly, he is a very coachable hard worker,” said Suyao’s coach at WHS, Josh Honeycutt. “He shows up every day ready to work and learn something new that can make him a better player. He is a great teammate and was loved by his team as our starting center back and captain.”

