Grandfather Mountain

Jupiter and Saturn draw nearer toward a great conjunction, as seen over Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 19. On Monday, Dec. 21, they appeared to be only 0.1 degree apart.

 Photo by Todd Bush. Todd Bush Photography, courtesy of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

According to NASA, “The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system, with the positions of Jupiter and Saturn being aligned in the sky about once every 20 years. What makes this December spectacle so rare, then? It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this ‘great conjunction.’

