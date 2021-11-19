Julie Thompson, 73, died November 16, 2021 in Harrisonburg, VA.
A daughter of the late Henry and Joy Stites, she was born on September 27, 1948 in St. Louis, MO. She was a well-loved grandmother, mother, partner, sister, and friend.
Julie graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC with a degree in social work.
She worked as Director of Client Services for Oasis, Inc., a women’s crisis clinic in Boone, NC, before sharing her enthusiasm for life with children at Boone United Methodist Preschool and as a children's librarian at the Watauga County Library.
Surviving are two sons, Shawn Thompson and his family, Shannon Thompson and his family; and one daughter, Mikaela (Jenny) Wilkinson and her family; her partner John Callahan;
three sisters, Sally Schroer, Sherry Schroer, and Marcy Stites; and one brother, Andy Stites.
She especially loved her five grandchildren, Makenzie, Ella, Lucas, Addison, and Theo. Julie, loved by all who met her, had many close friends in the High Country that she would call family as well.
Her body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorial services will be held next spring.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Oasis, Inc. at https://oasisinc.org/get-involved/ or by check to P.O. Box 1591, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
