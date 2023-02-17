On Wednesday, February 1st, after a brief illness, Judith "Judy" Ann Staufer of Ferguson, NC, formerly of Boone, NC, originally from Chicago, IL, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by friends and family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Born on December 14th, 1939 to Ruth Anderson and Warren (Bud) Johnson (step-father Gunnar Anderson) in Chicago, IL, Judy worked from a young age as a financial accountant with Towers Perrin in the Sears Tower of Chicago. Later in life, Judy found her life's joy in raising her family with her husband, Tom. Judy and her family moved from Chicago to Boone, NC in the early 2000's to be with her daughter, Pam.
Judy lived in a beautiful apartment with her husband, Tom and granddaughter, Kat. She enjoyed traveling to visit her beloved hometown often and delighted in telling stories of her early life in the Windy City. Her absolute favorite meal was true Chicago-style pizza and hot dogs. One of Judy's many talents was her ability to play the accordion since the age of eight. Many of her Christmas eves were spent playing songs on her accordion to her family.
Several months before her passing, Judy was able to purchase and move into a newly renovated home in Ferguson, NC. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her family, friends and three cats. Judy was always eager to help anyone, whether it was listening to your problems or giving advice, she was a cheerful woman who enjoyed conversation with family and friends. Once you met her, it was hard not to love her.
Judy was a member of the Willow Creek Community Church in Barrington, IL, and delighted in introducing her children and grandchildren to the Lord. Her children and grandchildren will always praise her as a devout believer in Christ, and the best mother and grandmother anyone in the world could ask for.
Survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Joseph Staufer, daughters, Pamela Renda and husband Brian Renda, Susan "Sue" Dicristofano, Kristina Ward, sons, Thomas Staufer, Kenneth Staufer, son-in-law, Matthew Ward, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Staufer, Anthony Dicristofano, Michelle Tovar and husband David Tovar, Michael Piszczek, Karyn Staufer, Belinda Ward and husband Candido Deluna, Erica Chapman and husband Trevor Chapman, great grandchildren, Rylee Dicristofano, Anthony Ward, Kyle Ward, Eric Ward, Mia Lilly, and Aria Chapman, brothers Dale Anderson and wife Bev Anderson, Mark Anderson and wife Marge Anderson, sister Diane Friesen and husband Galen Friesen along with many nieces and nephews, and her loving cats.
Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Anderson, father, Warren Johnson, step-father, Gunnar Anderson, grandson, Christopher Miller, nieces and nephews, Lori Anderson, Todd Anderson, and Cory Anderson.
A Memorial Service in honor of Judith was held at 12:00PM Monday, February 20, 2023 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
