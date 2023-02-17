On Wednesday, February 1st, after a brief illness, Judith "Judy" Ann Staufer of Ferguson, NC, formerly of Boone, NC, originally from Chicago, IL, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, surrounded by friends and family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Born on December 14th, 1939 to Ruth Anderson and Warren (Bud) Johnson (step-father Gunnar Anderson) in Chicago, IL, Judy worked from a young age as a financial accountant with Towers Perrin in the Sears Tower of Chicago. Later in life, Judy found her life's joy in raising her family with her husband, Tom. Judy and her family moved from Chicago to Boone, NC in the early 2000's to be with her daughter, Pam.

