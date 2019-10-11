Joseph Thomas Miller Sr., 84, of Mt. Holly, N.C., passed away October 9, 2019.
He was born in Ashe County on November 16, 1934 to the late Walter and Josephine Baker Miller. Joseph was a US Army Veteran and was retired from Eastern Airlines.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Effie Mudd Miller; son, Joseph Thomas Miller Jr.; brothers, Jim Osborne and wife Sandy and Walter Grant Miller; and also several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 16, 2019 at Mulberry Baptist Church in Charlotte. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com
