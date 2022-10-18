Joe Kitchens, 42, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away peacefully, with his wife and his mother at his side. He is survived by his wife, Mailoha and five month old daughter Eleanor; his parents Anita and Larry; older brother Christopher and wife Ashley; his twin brother Stephen and wife Monica; his sister Carolyn; and six nieces and nephews, Sydney Blair, Max, Mallory, Malina, Shay and Isla.
Two funeral services will be held: In Tampa, Fla. on October 29th at 11:00a.m. at the Grace Family Church, 4479 Gandy Blvd. Suite A, Tampa, Fla. 33661. In Boone, the funeral Mass will be November 5th at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E. King St. Boone, NC 28607.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe entitled "In Memory of Joseph Kitchens" https://gofund.me/e82fff2a to support Joe's medical bills and his family.
