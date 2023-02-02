Jeremy Short and his blues band will bring some Eastern Kentucky Space Funk to the Boone Saloon beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Local favorites Sugar Foot will also be on the bill, featuring the guitar work of Bradley Turner and the earthy vocals of Ashley Lane.

While Eastern Kentucky may not seem like a hotbed for blues music, that overall Tri-state area, which also includes Huntington, WV, and southern Ohio, has experienced a diverse artistic resurgence in recent years and the music world has noticed.

Jeremy Short 2

Jeremy Short 3

Blues and funk music master Jeremy Short hails from nearby Morehead, KY.

