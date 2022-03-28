Jane Sarvis Ammons, 96, of Linville, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.
Born on April 17, 1925 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Reuben and Mellie Causey Sarvis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ike Ammons who passed away in 2013. Also preceding her in death was an infant child and her sisters; Carolyn Henry, Joanne West and Nancy Schrieber.
Jane was a member of the Socastee United Methodist Church and had served as the church pianist. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's organization and loved the church children's choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard and flowers.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Gene Ammons and wife, Sandra, of Linville; her sister, Linda Bryan of Charleston, SC; her brother, Sammy Sarvis of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Sangee Ammons of Clover, SC; Jeffrey Ammons and wife, Lesley of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Gregory Ammons and wife, Kerrie of Columbia, SC; Mark Ammons and wife, Kayla of Pendleton, SC; and Melissa McKinney and husband, Greg of Easley, SC; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of the Waters of Roan Highlands for their wonderful care of Jane.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be planned and announced by Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, SC a later date.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ammons family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net<http://www.rsfh.net>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.