James “Petey” Edward Greer, 74, of Charlotte, N.C., died May 29, 2021, at the Harris Hospice Unit of Novant Health Presbyterian Campus.
Jim was born in Burlington, North Carolina, on February 15, 1947, the son of Paul Edward and Violet Christine Dabbs Greer. His mother died tragically at the age of 19 and he was raised by his aunt. He grew up in Todd, North Carolina, and, before graduation, was drafted to serve in the United States Army. He served honorably in artillery after training in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, spent time as a Drill Instructor, and did a tour in Vietnam as a Chaplain before being stationed and discharged from at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
He was honorably discharged in 1970 and he returned to Blowing Rock, NC. With a strong faith in the Lord, he used his God-given talents to work in the ministry. Starting with youth groups, he eventually moved up to become the pastor at Trinity Baptist Church on Arrowwood Road and then Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on Idlewild Road in Matthews. When he was not working or spreading the word of God, he enjoyed coaching women’s church softball teams, and was an avid fan of most any sport including Carolina basketball. Most of all, he loved being around others and sharing time with them.
Jim is survived by his wife, Martha Tate Greer, his high school sweetheart whom he went on to marry in 1967; and their son, Chad (wife Dawn) Greer of Mint Hill. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Olivia, Macey and Caleb; and his foster daughter, Samantha (husband Larry Edwards) Harrah of Charlotte and their children: Katherine and Michael. He is further survived by a sister, Judy (husband Mike) Tillman; his stepmother, Margaret Greer; his half siblings: Jeannette (husband Sam) Brewer, Larry (wife Phyllis) Greer, Barbara (husband Charles) Connell, Karen () and Darren (wife Sherry) Greer. Jim is further survived by his church family at Wilson Grove Baptist Church as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim’s family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for him and for them. A graveside service honoring the life, love and blessing of him will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 4, at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. There Pastor Rob Mariucci of Jim’s church family at Wilson Grove Baptist Church will share words of Christian faith while members of the National Guard will render military honors.
Memorials in Jim’s name would be appreciated to either Wilson Grove Baptist Church, www.wilsongrovebaptistchurch.com or to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
