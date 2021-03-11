Rogers
James “Jim” Leroy Rogers, 90, of Newland, North Carolina, passed Sunday, March 7, 2021.
 
Jim was born April 2, 1930, to Sadie Elise Drye Rogers and James Leroy Rogers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He served in the United States Army, and received a Master's degree from Appalachian State University. A forty-year resident of Newland, Jim worked in North Carolina as a public school teacher, living in Caldwell and Lenoir Counties. He was happiest when he was gardening, building something and skiing.
 
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Betty McDanial.
 
He is survived by Emma Ferree Rogers, to whom he was married nineteen years; sons, Brian Rogers (Danni) and Bruce Rogers of Albemarle, North Carolina; sisters, Doris Walker (Johnny) of Newland, North Carolina, Barbara Acevez of Apex, North Carolina, and Jane Boyd of Alabama; grandson, Wayne Napier (Chasidy) of Albemarle, North Carolina; three step-sons; 11 nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren.
 
Memorials made in Jim’s honor may be made to Caldwell Hospice (902 Kirkwood Street N.W., Lenoir, N.C. 28645).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.