Mrs. Jackie Wall Hartsog, 64, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday night, October 21, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Morris and the Rev. Martha Kincaid officiating. The family will receive friends following the celebration of life.
In honor of Jackie, the family requests you to wear purple on Saturday whether you attend or not.
Jackie was born in Elkin, NC on December 13, 1954 to the late Jack and Dorothy Francis Wall. She worked as a CNA in health care. She loved her grandchildren. She had a loving heart and enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most of all she loved Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her nephew; Marcus Brad Cockerham.
Mrs. Hartsog is survived by two sons, Preston Hartsog and wife Melissa and Duston Hartsog and wife Ramsey, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Libby Cockerham and husband Alan of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Jaydon, Bryson, Jolene, Brody Jack, and Jasmine; a special close friend, Mike Hartsog of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 334, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may leave the family your condolences at our website at www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
