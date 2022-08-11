BOONE — Bart Vargas is celebrating and reflecting on 20 years of art work at the Turchin Center for Visual Arts until Dec. 10.
Vargas is an artist that creates sculptures, ceramics and paintings out of recycled materials. His art has endowed him with many awards such as the 2012 Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for Best Visual Artist and the 2012 Alumni Award for Excellence in Public Service.
Vargas’ work has been shown internationally in China, Greece, South Korea and Azerbaijan. Currently, his work is being shown in the Turchin located on King Street.
In Beijing, China Vargas showed his work in the National Art Museum of China, where he represented the United States in The Fourth Beijing International Biennial Art Exhibit. This was a transformative experience for Vargas, as it was his first international recognition in 2011.
“My sculpture was in the National Museum of China of all places. It was really surreal, but at the same time I’m a firm believer that a book, or a painting, or a poem can be smarter than the people that wrote it,” Vargas said.
Although many have called Vargas an environmentalist for using recycled materials, Vargas’ use of reused materials started out of necessity.
While attending the University of Nebraska and earning his Bachelors of Fine Art, Vargas became a janitor.
“Every night I was throwing away thousands of pounds of trash. I was just like, ‘What if I start making art out of this?’ and so I started the basketball piece. I collected all those orange caps from the recycle bin. I started raiding the recycle bins, and the trash cans that I wasn’t doing. I noticed that if you follow a theater schedule, the last night of the theater performance, they start carrying down that stage and then the next day that dumpster is going to be full of free lumber,” Vargas said.
What started from necessity eventually became an engrained part of his artwork. Now Vargas uses recycled acrylic paints and electronics to create his unique works of art.
Vargas has a line of E-Waste Sculptures that are built from recycled electronics after he often noticed keyboards in the trash on campus in the business office.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but if you spill coffee on you keyboard and it quits working, you just call IT and they will bring you another instead of letting the old keyboard dry out and trying to see if it still works,” Vargas said.
Vargas collected some of the old keyboards and thrifted the others. A friend then challenged him to create something out of the keyboards.
Vargas then created the “F Bomb,” a sculpture made out of f-keys and function keys built in the shape of a Victorian bomb. Two of “F Bombs” are featured at the Turchin.
“When I was younger I used to think if I made something and people remembered it somehow, like even if it was just one thing, then I would have left a message in a bottle saying I was here,” Vargas said.
Vargas is currently teaching art in Nebraska and is being documented by a film crew for an upcoming documentary.
