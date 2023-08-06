Indoor rock climbing

Indoor rock climbing offers similar skill development as outdoors without the variable High Country weather conditions and temperatures.

Autumn in the High Country region can be one of vast change, with the nights ushering in cool air and the daytime bringing warm temperatures. When visiting, it is easy to wish to reach the top of some of the area’s most breathtaking mountains while climbing many of the area’s outdoor destinations. But for those days when weather isn't cooperating so favorably, one option is taking on the challenge of indoor rock climbing.

A primary destination of indoor rock climbing aficionados is Center 45 Climbing and Fitness. Located in Boone, Center 45 Climbing and Fitness scratches the itch when it comes to the rush and thrill of indoor climbing. With several walls placed at different angles, climbers are able to challenge themselves to their liking. Center 45 is known as the hub for climbing fitness and knowledge. The establishment offers guidebooks, training exercises and safety measures, all while you enjoy the slope you're on.

  

