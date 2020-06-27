There are days when it’s not advisable to climb a mountain, or a rock formation, in the Boone area.
Weather is a big reason. Sometimes, there’s snow on the ground. Other times, the rain that falls can make rock climbing less than enjoyable.
Enter Center 45 Climbing and Fitness.
An indoor rock climbing facility allows those who want to be outdoors get a similar experience while being indoors. Center 45, located at 200 Den Mac Drive just off of Hwy. 421 on the eastern edge of Boone, has several indoor climbing walls in several different angles and for climbers with several different abilities.
Aaron Parlier is the co-owner of Center 45, opened the facility for people to participate in the sport even if the weather outside makes rock climbing dangerous or downright uncomfortable.
“Where we live in the High Country, you may already an experienced climber,” Parlier said. “You can still get out and climb on a bunch of really great natural rock formations in the area. But, we also live in Central Appalachia, so it rains 50 percent of the time.”
Parlier feels the health benefits of rock climbing indoors are big. It takes strength, stamina and balance to navigate a rock formation safely.
Parlier said the gym has about 300 members and others who use a day pass to visit the gym. Then there are those people who don’t live in the High Country, but like to return to the area to climb on rock.
“Tourism is a big thing in the summer,” Parlier said. “It’s a great thing to be outside, but in the winter when it rains, all the second-home owners or vacationers who come up to the Boone area in the summer is a huge deal for us.”
The walls at Center 45 have several different sized rocks that are in the walls at the gym. Climbers go through different, which are called challenges, while working on the wall.
Parlier said that the recent COVID-19 outbreak has hurt business, but also allowed the gym go through a facelift.
“We’ve used this time to the best of our ability and we’ve repainted the climbing gym and the walls,” Parlier said. “We’ve washed every hold and we’ve bought new flooring for the gym. We’ve repainted the bathrooms and the upstairs office. It’s basically a brand-new gym and it’s only five-years old.”
Parlier suggested to beginners to bring comfortable clothing that allows them to move freely. Parlier said he and his staff could take it from there.
“We’ve got everything else to set you up,” he said. “We’ve got climbs all over the gym that will just fly right up. Probably the best way to get into rock climbing is in an indoor environment.”
