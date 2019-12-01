Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Sunshine breaking out this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.