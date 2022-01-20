When more than 100 people are willing to jump headlong, feet first, or belly flop into a lake rimmed with ice and snow, Blowing Rock might well be called “the home of the brave.”
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin will announce at the 2022 Winterfest Polar Bear Plunge and this is the real deal, not a late January flop into a seaside hot tub. This is mountaintop plunging, polar bears more than welcome. Next stop: Eskimoland.
Of course, each brave soul takes a dive into the frigid waters for charitable causes, but the Polar Plunge — sponsored by Granite Insurance — at Blowing Rock’s Chetola Lake has evolved as one of the signature (and enduring) events of Winterfest.
The money raised goes to help others in need so how important, really, are a few minutes of discomfort before those taking the plunge are wrapped in a big, fluffy towel and whisked away for a warm shower or a hut tub and maybe a cup of coffee and hot chocolate?
Friends, neighbors and even people not yet known get to marvel at other human beings’ derring-do and their creativity in costumes in which to exhibit their courage.
Each plunger pays an entry fee of $40, and can select one of the local designated non-profits to receive their gift. For spectators, admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.