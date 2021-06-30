BOONE — During the course of six years, the Hunger and Health Coalition has partnered with 18-20 local farms to provide healthy and nutritious foods to their clients.
In the last two years, especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has seen a significant increase in the amount of partnering farms.
“We have a deep commitment to supporting our local farms,” said Hunger and Health Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Young. “We know that fresh produce is one of the most desired items by our clients and their families. And being able to offer these products increases the holistic health and wellness for our community.”
In an effort to deepen the relationships with their partner farms, Hunger and Health Coalition staff members are making efforts to tour the partner farms to see how and what is being grown. In turn, the partner farms are invited to visit the Hunger and Health Coalition to learn more about its operations.
One of the latest tours took place with Springhouse Farms in Vilas. Staff from the Hunger and Health Coalition visited Springhouse Farms, and then members of Springhouse Farms toured the Hunger and Health Coalition building on June 25.
Amy Fiedler owns Springhouse Farms with her mother, Jean Fiedler. After the June 25 tour, Fiedler said that it was great to see the Hunger and Health Coalition operations and how the produce helps people.
Through these relationships, the organization receives community supported agriculture — or CSA — boxes from Springhouse Farms and Against the Grain Farm once a week. Those boxes are able to be given out to clients from June through October.
Young said clients of the Hunger and Health Coalition have loved the CSA boxes.
“The produce is absolutely gorgeous,” Young said. “Being able to see things that are grown here locally delights just lights up our clients. They’re really excited to try new things as well. We also offer recipes from registered dietitians and area chefs if people aren’t as familiar with some different produce items.”
One reason Fiedler’s farm decided to partner with the Hunger and Health Coalition is that she believes food is the first medicine a person puts in their body.
“I believe that all people should have the access to organically grown healthy, nutritious, food that is local,” Fiedler said. “I believe in supporting both the local farmer and the local population that is hungry.”
Jean Fiedler said that the farm has donated leftover produce to various places in the county and has always been interested in helping the community.
Hannah Johnson, one of the workers on the farm, said that the farm is transitioning from the cooler season of crops to the warm season. The farm is growing chard, kale, a variety of lettuce, beans and a variety of squash.
This is Springhouse Farms’ 13th year of operation.
“Over the years, we’ve just kind of really paid attention to what grows well in our climate,” Amy Fiedler said. “We start everything from seed mostly. We try to grow the most nutritionally dense vegetables and the stuff that really makes a difference and really tastes good.”
Young said that seeing Springhouse Farms have pride in what they grow and extend that to the community members that may not have fresh produce available is great to see.
“We watch our clients light up and our team light up at being able to see the beautiful produce that come in,” Young said. “We know that when people are able to connect with nutritious foods on the base level that affects their health down the line, folks are able to show up as better partners, as more engaged employees and community members. They’re able to plug into their job and not have to battle diet-linked illnesses in the same way. They’re not having to battle diet-linked illnesses in the same way.”
Young also said that working with these local farms has been a privilege and essential supply line for the organization.
“During COVID-19, where people often saw disruptions in the grocery store of their favorite items, we too were not able to access a lot of non-perishables,” Young said. “We were really able to open up new procurement channels through local means. Supporting our local economy and local farms means everything to our organization.”
That channel, Young said, really helped keep the organization alive during COVID-19. But even with that benefit, the access clients now have to fresh produce means a lot to Young.
“We know that if people have access to produce and healthy foods for their family, they are able to stay healthier and happier across their lifespan,” Young said. “And employing this model of food as medicine is something thats brings our team great joy.”
More information on the Health and Hunger Coalition — located at 141 Health Center Drive, Suite C — can be found at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/home.
More information on Springhouse Farms can be found at www.springhousefarm.net/.
