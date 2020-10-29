Cold pints, costumed cats and dogs decked out in their best Halloween attire, Partners Canine, the Todd-based nonprofit whose mission is to match hounds to homes, is holding a fundraiser this month. The fundraiser, a Halloween costume contest for pets, is set to be held at Appalachian Mountain Brewery on Oct. 30, and is one of the first events Partners Canine has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re pretty excited,” said Eva Hyatt, executive director of Partners! Canine. “We haven’t really held any events this whole year. It’s been over nine months since our last fundraiser event.”
One of the main services provided by Partners Canine is pet transport, relocating animals from foster homes around the High Country, to no-kill shelters in the north, a service which can quickly deplete funds without the financial support provided by fundraisers, according to Hyatt.
“It costs about $1,500 per transport and we do a transport about every two-weeks,” said Hyatt. “We transport these dogs up to our no kill partners up in Pennsylvania, they adopt all the dogs out.”
Aside from animal transport, Partners Caine covers the cost of medical care, a mandatory service for the dogs to go through the adoption process.
“Our biggest expense is of course medical, getting these dogs vaccinated and dewormers and they have to be seen by a vet before they are allowed on the transport,” Hyatt said.
Participants in the costume contest can have their photo taken at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The photos will then be posted on Partners Canines Facebook page. The contestants with the most likes by 6 p.m. on Halloween night will be deemed the winner, with first, second, and third place receiving prize packs which have been donated by local businesses such as Woofpack Pet Services, Mountain Dog, Groomingdales and Steall Blue’s Pawtique. All proceeds from the contest will go to benefit the Partners Canine.
“Costume contests with dogs are adorable,” said Hyatt. “Come enjoy a beer and spend some outdoor time with your pets.”
The costume contest cost $5 and is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 from 2-5 p.m. at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, located at 163 Boone Creek Drive, in Boone. Contest goes should practice social distancing guidelines, including wearing a mask.
To learn more about this event, visit https://www.partnerscanines.org/ or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PARTNERSCanines/events/?ref=page_internal.
Those wishing to send a donation to Partners Canine can do so at https://www.partnerscanines.org/donate.
