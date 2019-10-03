North Carolina has 291,421 renter households that are extremely low income. Most are cost burdened by having to pay significantly more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs and utilities. Further, North Carolina is nearly 200,000 dwelling units short of affordable housing supply to meet the needs of these households.
Northwestern Housing Enterprises (NHE) has joined with affordable industry partners across the country in supporting the Housing America campaign, which aims to educate decision makers and the general public about the importance of affordable housing and community development programs, as well as the challenges facing these programs.
October is Housing America month. This year, NHE is pleased and proud to open its latest development, Historic Ashe Hospital, serving seniors and those with disabilities with new affordable housing and services.
“We almost lost the building to fifty years of zero reinvestment, but the renovation of Historic Ashe Hospital is now complete” said E.G. “Ned” Fowler, NHE’s vice president and CEO. “This wonderful 1939 WPA frame and stone hospital building (that’s) one block off Main Street in Jefferson has been revitalized and transformed into 46 Energy Star affordable apartments with amenities for seniors and persons with disabilities.”
The good work would not have been possible without continuing United States Congressional and North Carolina General Assembly support for private investment through housing and historic tax credits coupled with government housing voucher subsidies.
“The residents are excited to be here, having completed their working careers in the area and now living on limited incomes,” Fowler said.
For more information, contact Fowler at (828) 264-6683 or efowler@nwrha.com.
