Along with the advancement of Western medicine, society has also explored new ways of healing that lack many of the harsh side effects that taking prescriptions may inflict and takes into consideration the mind, spirit and body.
Sophia Ojha of the High Country Meditators says meditation is a “science of understanding how our mind works and can be enormously helpful in healing our body and our emotions.”
“When you consider both your body and your mind working in unison to care and heal the body, that is holistic healing, in my view,” Ojha said, noting that meditation can “strengthen the body’s internal wisdom to heal itself.”
“Your body is influenced by your mind and your mind by your body. There are many causes that lead to a healthy life and one important one is how healthy the mind is,” said Ojha.
Jennifer West, owner of West Wellness: Acupuncture and Apothecary, is a board-certified acupuncturist, who specializes in mental and emotional imbalance, endocrine disorders, autoimmune disease and general wellness. She offers acupuncture services, herbal medicine, food/diet therapy and essential oil therapy in Boone, but her clients include individuals from surrounding areas such as Ashe and Avery counties.
“Holistic healing is important because finding the root cause of your symptoms, rather than treating just the symptoms, is the only way to really heal in a lasting way,” said West.
“We look at all of the aspects that can affect one’s health — from diet, to stress, to childhood illness/trauma — and that is often where the root imbalance began. Understanding your patient’s past illnesses, whether physical or emotional, will help in their healing journey.”
At West Wellness, West’s service prices range in cost from $125 for Japanese Acupuncture to $40 for an essential oils consultation.
“I practice Japanese Acupuncture which is very gentle, balancing and effective. I use very thin needles and direct moxa (mugwort), which is calming to the nervous system, immune boosting, great for alleviating pain and extends the life of the treatment” said West. “People love my treatments because they are gentle, don’t hurt and they feel relaxed and rejuvenated afterwards.”
West even offers acupuncture for the elderly, children and individuals with a phobia of needles, noting some of the benefits of acupuncture as “boosting immunity, calming the nervous system to combat stress, balancing the endocrine system, helping with sleep and digestive problems and releasing pain.”
To learn more about West Wellness services and West’s approach to holistic healing, visit www.westwellnessnc.com. To find additional, holistic healing specialists in Boone, visit www.booneprofessionalcenter.com/businesses or www.boonechamber.com/members and add the “Wellness” filter under “Area of Expertise.”
