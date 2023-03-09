Lois E. Harrill Senior Center celebrates National Pi Day in 2019. Front row: Farrell DiAnni from Lost Province and Carlee Pierce from Local Lion. Back row: Rebecca Earp (first place), Phyllis Hayes (third place) and Ruby Havener (second place).
March, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well known. Most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days” or — in the column this week — special weeks.
APP STATE
SPRING BREAK
Spring Break for App State students (and staff) begins Saturday, March 11, after Friday classes.
Many of the students will head for warmer climates (like Florida) or to their hometowns. Either way, there should be less traffic on Boone roads and in area stores. Classes resume on March 20.
DAYLIGHT SAVING
TIME BEGINS
On Saturday night (or Sunday morning on March 12) we spring forward. Nationwide (and even internationally) we advance our clocks one hour. This is known as Daylight Saving Time (DST).
So, at 2 a.m. (EST) we all advance our clocks and watches one hour (or first thing Sunday morning when we wake up). Everyone in the U.S. does this except for Arizona, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
Did you know the start/stop date for DST has moved many times after it was established?
Why do we do this? And who came up with that idea? Some people say it started with Benjamin Franklin in 1784. So, if you get to work an hour late on Monday — don’t blame me. I told you to Spring Forward.
It is also a good time to check the batteries in your house fire alarm when you change your clocks.
NATIONAL
NAPPING DAY
March 13
National Napping Day is not official, but it should be.
Napping Day is celebrated the day after the return to Daylight Savings Time (spring forward). The purpose is to give everyone a chance to catch up on some much-needed rest after the clocks have sprung ahead one hour.
The history of National Napping Day can be traced back to 1999, to Dr. William Anthony. They decided to celebrate the Monday after Daylight Savings Time (DST) because they noticed their friends are more ready for a nap after losing an hour due to DST.
Studies show that a 20-30 minute nap can have positive effects on mental alertness and cognitive ability.
Napping results in a 37% decrease in heart-related deaths. Naps improve performance, and can lower blood pressure. In other countries, it is very common to take a nap after lunch (siesta).
Humans are the only mammals who actually plan or delay napping. I could write more, but I need to take a nap.
PI DAY (3.14)
Pi Day is March 14.
This has nothing to do with cooking or eating pie. This has nothing to do with a pie chart.
Pi is the number 3.1415926535897.....(notice the 3.14, as in March 14).
Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi is a constant regardless of the size of the circle. The diameter of a circle is the distance from edge to edge. The circumstance of a circle is the distance around its edge.
When measuring circular objects, a circle is a little more than three times its width — or approximately 3.14... times its width.
However, Pi is an irrational number, meaning the digits go on forever in what appears to be a random sequence.
If you are confused, buy a pie, and don’t worry about it.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.