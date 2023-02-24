January, like most months, has its share of “Holidays and Special Events.” Some are better known than others, but many others also take place during the month that may not be well know. Most have a story or history behind them.
The goal of this column is to provide information on each of the forthcoming “special days.”
National Chili Day (Feb. 27)
According to the Webster Dictionary, Chili is a thick sauce of meat and chilies (peppers). Beyond that, it’s up to the chef. Some argue that meat is essential or that beans and rice have no place in a true chili.
The International Chili Society (ICS) defines Traditional Red Chili as “any kind of meat, or combination of meats, cooked with red chili peppers, various spices, and other ingredients (beans and non-vegetable fillers such as rice and pasta are not allowed.)
The International Chili Cook-Off has been held in Texas since 1967. Chili was adopted as the state dish of Texas on May 11, 1977.
Texas chili is unique from other chilis in that it does not contain beans or tomato sauce — or any tomato product. It is made primarily made of meat and a thick and flavor chili paste made from dried peppers.
It is also the name of a chain of popular restaurants.
A look ahead to March
March is the third month of the Gregorian calendar. It was named after Mars, the Roman god of war (most statues and art depict him is battle gear.)
March was the first month of the Roman (Julian) calendar. The Roman calendar originally began in March, and the months of January and February were added later, after a reform to the Gregorian calendar in the 1580s.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.