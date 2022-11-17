The High Country drips with pearlescent shine from the holiday lights reflecting off of the snow. Communities all over the mountain will participate in the festive show of holiday lights. King St. will display the snowflakes, stores will light their windows, and neighbors will deck out their lawns. A wide range of festive events will be scattered throughout the area all season. 

For those looking to celebrate the holidays through the romantic glow of lights, Chetola's Festival of lights begins Friday Nov. 25th, Down Town Blowing Rock will begin their Holiday GlowTime Nov. 25th, and the streets of Down Town Boone will begin their holiday celebrations with a special First Friday on Dec. 2nd. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.