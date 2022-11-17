The High Country drips with pearlescent shine from the holiday lights reflecting off of the snow. Communities all over the mountain will participate in the festive show of holiday lights. King St. will display the snowflakes, stores will light their windows, and neighbors will deck out their lawns. A wide range of festive events will be scattered throughout the area all season.
For those looking to celebrate the holidays through the romantic glow of lights, Chetola's Festival of lights begins Friday Nov. 25th, Down Town Blowing Rock will begin their Holiday GlowTime Nov. 25th, and the streets of Down Town Boone will begin their holiday celebrations with a special First Friday on Dec. 2nd.
Chetola's Festival of Lights is a seasonal event that lets you either drive, or stroll throughout the resort admiring the light shows. With just under 30,000 lights Chetola will feature figurines, lights dancing to music and so much more will be displayed at the event.
Hot cocoa, and food are available at the resort's resturaunt, that will also be adorned with festive lights. On the weekend of opening night, there is a bonfire in celebration of the holiday lights. Chetola Resort is located 185 Chetola Lake Dr, in Blowing Rock. The event is free for the whole family.
"As you're driving the property you'll see at the front gates will be thess huge, illuminated nutcrackers and then as you stroll through the property around the lake, there are a number of different displays with colors and Rudolph and a Christmas tree." P.J. Wirchansky , head of marketing, said "Even after the holidays, for those who wish the holidays were still going on, they have another month to enjoy the event."
Community members and tourist alike will enjoy the Holiday Glow in Blowing Rock. From Thanksgiving to New Years, the town of Blowing rock will express holiday joy by lining the streets with bright lights.
Christmas Tree choosing and cutting, shopping, and food and drinks will be available in Downtown for the entire season.
The Blowing Rock area is a perfect destination for the whole family or a romantic getaway, come bask in the glow, according to their website.
Celebrate the holidays coming to Boone with the Festiv First Friday event on Dec. 2nd, where the heart of King St. will be brightened with holiday cheer, food, drink and art galleries. There will be a lighting of the Solar Tree, meet Mrs. Clause, and a letter writing event to Santa. Horse drawn carriages will be available for those who are interested in taking a heart-warming ride throughout downtown Boone.
