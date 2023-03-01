As the temperature gets warmer, trails in the High Country are defrosting and getting ready for the summer foot traffic. There are so many wonderful opportunities and places to enjoy the great outdoors but it can be hard to know where to start. Here is a list of places that offer activities for all ages and abilities:
Linville Gorge
Those seeking an adventurous day in the High Country would find Linville Gorge a great experience. Linville Gorge Wilderness offers opportunities for hiking, backpacking, rock climbing, fishing and hunting. The Linville River flows between the Jonas Ridge on the east and Linville Mountain on the west. The river drops 2,000 feet into the valley creating a steep and rocky terrain.
For a view above the clouds, hike Table Rock or Hawksbill trail. Both are out-and-back trails that climb about 600 feet in elevation and overlook Linville Gorge and Lake James. Table Rock is 1.4 miles, while Hawksbill is 2.5 miles. Both trails have a steep terrain and climb but are worth the extra work for the beautiful views.
For more of a stroll through the woods, try the Linville Falls trail. A short, 0.9 mile out and back trail has little elevation and brings you to two beautiful waterfalls.
Grandfather Mountain
When visiting Grandfather Mountain, hikers can opt for the challenging route and climb the Profile Trail. An 8.5-mile out and back trail brings you to Calloway Peak and the mile high swinging bridge.
For those seeking the views without the climb, visitors can enter the attraction at Grandfather Mountain with the purchase of a ticket to access a shorter hike to the Mile-high Swinging Bridge, as well as access to wildlife exhibits and other museums.
Boone Fork Trail
Closer to Boone and Blowing Rock and off the Blue Ridge Parkway is the Boone Fork Trail. A moderately challenging loop route of 5.2 miles, this trail is great for those looking for a moderately challenging walk in the woods. Along the way, hikers can climb up Hebron Falls, a waterfall that flows and falls over car-sized boulders.
Moses H. Cone Memorial Park
Down the road from the Boone Fork Trail on the Blue Ridge Parkway is Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The historic site houses Moses Cone Manor. Once owned by textile magnate Moses H. Cone as a summer retreat, the estate is now owned by the National Park Service for all visitors to enjoy. The park offers up to 13 different trails but here are the best:
Flat Top Mountain Trail is a lengthy hike of moderate challenge. The out-and-back trail is 4.8 miles and 600 feet of elevation gain. The gravel trail is well maintained and takes you to an old fire tower that offers views of both Boone and Blowing Rock.
The Bass Lake Loop Trail is a shorter 0.9-mile hike that circles Bass Lake below Moses H Cone Manor. Both trails are heavily trafficked in the summer months but offer wonderful views and are easily accessible.
Elk Knob State Park
Looking to avoid the Parkway on busy weekends? Elk Knob State Park is located 20 minutes from Boone and offers three different trails. The state park offers spots for picnicking, camping and hiking.
The Elk Knob summit trail is a 3.8-mile, moderately challenging route that offers an outstanding panoramic view. This is a well maintained out-and-back trail with 960 feet of elevation gain.
The High Country has an abundance of opportunities for folks to enjoy the great outdoors. While exploring the trails remember to respect the wildlife, stay on developed trails, bring adequate amounts of water and leave no trace. The Carolina blue skies and deep greens of the Appalachians are awaiting your arrival.
