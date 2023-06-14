canemillroad.jpg

Cane Mill Road. Back row, left-to-right: Jacob Smith, Sam Stage, Colton Kerchner and Rob McCormac. Seated in front: Liam Purcell.

 Photo by Craig Etchison

Fans and supporters of High Country musicians will be overjoyed to see that popular regional band Cane Mill Road — with Deep Gap-native Liam Purcell as frontman — are set to appear onstage at Boonerang 2023.

canemillroad-3.jpg

Purcell and Cane Mill Road are well known both locally and beyond, recently garnering attention in the bluegrass scene at a rapid pace. The group have appeared on PBS shows like “David Holt’s State of Music” and “Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour,” stages of events such as the Berklee Performance Center, Wide Open Bluegrass, Grey Fox and Merlefest.

canemillroad-2.jpg

