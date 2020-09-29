BOONE — High Country Soccer Association scores from Sept. 26-27.
Charlotte SA Uptown King 2, HCSA under-13 girls 1
HCSA under-13 girls 2, Charlotte SA Huntersville King 2 (HCSA) goals by Blair Haines and Paige Shuman)
HCSA under-13 girls 1, Charlotte SA Huntersville Roma 1
HCSA under-14 girls 5, Cleveland County SA 0
HCSA under-14 girls 1, Porter Ridge AA 0
NC Fusion Central 5, HCSA under-14 boys 1
NC Fusion West 3, HCSA under-15 girls 1
HCSA under-15 girls 3, Charlotte SA Gold 2 (HCSA goals by Georgia Parker (2) Hayden Lewis). HCSA rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the match.
HCSA under-18 girls 4, Charlotte SA Matthews Liga 2
HCSA under-18 girls 5, Charlotte SA Blue 1
High Country Soccer Association scores from Sept. 19-20.
Charlotte SA Broncos Blue 5, HCSA under-11 boys 2
Charlotte SA Liga 5, HCSA under-12 girls 1
Piedmont Triad FC 1, HCSA under-13 Gold 0
Charlotte Independence Futures North 5, HCSA under-14 boys 1 (HCSA goal by Colby Bath)
Charlotte Independence North 2, HCSA under-13 girls 0
HCSA under 14 girls 2, Charlotte SA Uptown Liga 2
HCSA under-14 girls 1, Charlotte SA Uptown Blue 1
HCSA under 18 girls 8, Highlands FC Hendersonville 2 (HCSA scoring: six different players scored goals)
