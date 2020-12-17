The mountains of Western North Carolina offer plenty of seasonal attractions and opportunities for adventure. One of the most popular industries in the area is Christmas tree farms.
While traveling on many on both highways and backroads in the High Country, rows of Christmas trees can be seen lining the sprawling hills.
According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, the state is home to approximately 1,300 growers who produce Fraser fir Christmas trees on an estimated 40,000 acres. Fraser fir, which is native to the Appalachian Mountains of the Southeasern U.S. represents more than 99.4 percent of all species grown in North Carolina.
According to Watauga Cooperative Extension Director Dr. Jim Hamilton, historically the Christmas tree industry in the High Country began at the scale it has grown into in Avery County.
“I think Avery County can claim the first established farms,” Hamilton said.
These premier farms were started by entrepreneurial farmers who brought wild harvested seedlings from Roan Mountain, Tenn., and planted them on newly cleared or abandoned fields.
“As neighbors and friends and associates saw that Christmas trees could be grown on their fields, it sort of spread,” Hamilton said.
As Christmas tree production became more widespread, growers worked with what was known at the time as the Agricultural Extension Service to help them improve the quality of trees and help with any diseases or pests.
According to Hamilton, in the early 2000s, the area experienced a boom in Christmas tree production. However, the housing crisis in 2008 presented a major challenge to the industry.
“After the recession, some growers either aged out of the industry or got out due to profitability,” Hamilton said. “You still see about the same acreage of trees planted in the High Country but fewer growers, because it is such a labor-intensive industry and farming in general has declined over the last decade.”
Also during the recession with some growers leaving the industry, the seedling industry also suffered. According to Hamilton, it takes anywhere from four to five years to prepare a seedling to be transplanted into a field. Once planted, the tree grows in the field for a minimum of six to seven years before it reaches a harvestable size.
Within the industry, some farmers sell wholesale Christmas trees which they sell to small mom and pop roadside Christmas tree retailers in urban areas that to established Christmas tree lots in cities. Other farmers simply grow trees to sell to wholesale tree retailers.
According to Hamilton, trees produced in the High Country are shipped to every state in the U.S. as well as overseas.
Choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms have increased in popularity since the late 1980s in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.
“At one point in time, from the early 2000s through the recession, here in Watauga we had over 35 choose-and-cut farms,” Hamilton said. “That number has dwindled to around 12, simply due to the fact that Christmas tree farming is hard work and a lot of the farmers who started 20 or 30 years ago are retiring.”
Choose-and-cut season capitalizes on the family experience and the creation of memories by letting families come out to a farm and pick their own tree from the field while interacting with farmers.
Due to COVID-19, growers are taking safety precautions at farms. According to Hamilton, the extension office has provided several thousand masks and cases of hand sanitizer to the farms in preparation for harvest season.
“The experience might be a little different because group events like hayrides and serve-yourself hot chocolate and other things that have an inherent safety risk may not be available on the farms as they have been in previous years,” Hamilton said.
He recommends planning visits during “off” times, when farms are not anticipated to be as busy or crowded. According to Hamilton, the busiest dates are the week of Thanksgiving. The weekend before and the weekend after the holiday also tend to be hectic each year.
“Take the crowds and timing into consideration when you are planning your visit,” Hamilton said.
He suggests contacting farms ahead of time or checking their website for scheduling information, as some farms are open during the week while others are not.
“Take the crowds and timing into consideration when you are planning your visit,” Hamilton said.
He added that they expect this season to be exceptionally busy because people are anxious to participate in outdoor activities since they are deemed safer during the pandemic.
“The growers have definitely taken precautions into consideration to provide the safest visit possible,” Hamilton said.
Some farms are providing call-in and pickup services where they pre-select and cut trees for customers a day or two prior to pickup. Those interested in this service can call farms ahead of time to see if this is an available option.
According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, individual Christmas tree growers may sell anywhere from a few dozen trees per year to hundreds of thousands of trees per year. The North Carolina Christmas tree industry is also ranked second in the nation in number of trees harvested and cash receipts.
For more information about the history of Christmas tree production in North Carolina and more information about the industry, visit NCCTA website at ncchristmastrees.com.
For county-specific information about Christmas tree farms, refer to the following contact information:
Watauga County Christmas Tree Association,
- , (828) 264-306
- Ashe County Christmas Tree Association, www.ashecountychristmastrees.com, (336) 846-5850
- Avery County Christmas Tree Association,
(828) 733-6083
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.