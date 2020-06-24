With a little effort, traveling to the High Country is easily doable, especially in the summer.
Traveling with a pet takes even more effort, but it’s very possible. Pets are often a four-legged member of the family, but it takes more effort than just hopping in the car and driving to the mountains.
Most people remember things such as food, the pet’s favorite blanket or treats. There are other important things that pet owners should remember to pack.
“Always travel with pet records, medication, identification, and a good leash,” Sandy Yarchin, owner of A Pet’s Place. “Stay on trails and well-traveled areas to avoid snakes, and wildlife. Be cautious around other dogs, even in camp play areas.”
A sturdy leash is necessary to keep the dog under control in case it comes across other people, other dogs or wild animals. Boone is known as a being friendly toward animals, including dogs, but caution should always be taken.
“There are leash laws,” Yarchin said. “If camping, dogs are required to be leashed and tied all the time. Dogs can easily be spooked and take off, so again, they should have a good leash, collar, harness at all times.”
Leashes are also necessary for people walking a dog on a trail to help those maintain proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe the trails and parks are pet friendly, but with the pandemic, things may have changed,” Yarchin said. “I do know dogs must be leashed. Boone is very pet friendly, so dog owners will always have options.”
There are trails available for dogs to use those leaches. Having a good leash is just the beginning of helping dogs enjoy the trail.
Other things, such as water, food, treats and toys could make the animals’ experience better. Warm clothing, such as a dog sweater, can help the dog have his day.
“Dogs of all sizes enjoy a good walk on a High Country trail, but their owners should take steps to make sure those dogs are warm during colder days,” Yarchin said. “Some travelers, particularly with smaller dogs, will stop in for a fleece or sweater, not always prepared for cooler temps.”
Yarchin also did not recommended bringing cats, unless they are familiar with traveling.
“Typically cats don’t travel well,” Yarchin said. “We would recommend it only if they always travel with you.”
Another place to take pet dogs for a walk is the Greenway Trail, which winds through Boone. The terrain is flat and a good place for owners and dogs to get exercise.
There are also dog parks in the area, which allows dogs to run off their leashes. The Watauga Humane Society offers a dog park, but it’s important for the dog to be able to get along with other dogs. The Arko Dog Park on Paws Way in Boone offers a day pass for $10 and a one-week pass for $20. Applications are available at the Adoption Center during regular hours, which are Tuesday-Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
For a list or park rules, please visit https://wataugahumane.org/dogpark.
Beach Mountain is the home of Beech Mountain Bark Park, which is home to a dog park that is fenced-off with two play areas and dog watering areas and other features.
To reach Bark Park Chairwoman, call (828) 387-3835 or the Beech Mountain Parks & Recreation Department at (828) 387-3003.
The website is https://townofbeechmountain.com/beech-mountain-bark-park/.
Arko Dog Park Rules• The park requires that dogs must be leashed inside the holding area until the dog can be turned free to enter the play area.
• Dogs must also be four moths or older and should be in good health. They should also be up to date with their vaccinations and a rabies vaccination is required.
• Dog was much be immediately cleaned up and disposed in one of the “poop stations.”
•Owners should actively be engaged with their dog for their safety.
• If your dog decided to burrow, owners must fill in the hole and repair any damage.
• Owners must also have a leash with them at all times and use it promptly to remove the dog if it is disrupting the other dogs.
• Owners are encouraged to leave dog toys at home that can be easily be destructed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.