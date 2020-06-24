Cyclists of all ages love to experience the beauty of the High Country and breathe the fresh mountain air from the seat of a bicycle.
Before hitting the pavement to experience the thrill of exploring the High Country on two wheels, there is important information regarding trails, safety and terrain riders need to know.
Boone Area Cyclists serves as a club for cyclists of all ages, abilities and styles of riding. BAC was organized in September 2009 with a mission to empower the bike community through advocacy, partnership and stewardship.
The club also offers women’s clinics to get people engaged in riding, regardless of their age and skill levels as an effort to get more people outside.
Melissa Weddell, who serves as the BAC president, says its never too late for someone to get involved in cycling and provided some tips for those who are interested in hitting the roads and trails.
For beginner riders, the Boone Greenway offers about 10 miles of trails. The Greenway is a fully accessible trail open for walkers, runners and cyclists that follows the South Fork of the New River.
The Greenway entrance can be found at the Watauga County Recreation Complex near State Farm Road or adjacent Clawson Burnley Park.
Weddell suggests that if cyclists aren’t familiar with a road they should make sure that they prepare as much as possible because there is no cellphone service on many of the trails.
Weddell recommended a 14-mile ride from Cove Creek School up Old U.S. 421 and back for novice riders. This route offers a smoother ride with little traffic. She also said riders could take Railroad Grade Road in Todd, which offers a 20-mile ride with a scenic view.
Weddell said the time of day when bikers strap on their helmets and set out on the open road is crucial because cycling among heavy traffic or in popular areas like The Blue Ridge Parkway can be dangerous. She suggests cyclists play it safe and set out on their desired route in the early morning or early evening hours.
Local bike shops offer bike servicing, rentals and can provide cyclists with route recommendations. These shops include Magic Cycles in Boone, Boone Bike & Touring, Rhoddie Bicycle Outfitters in Blowing Rock and Headquarters Bike and Outdoor in Sugar Mountain.
There are also trails to ride in Wilson Creek as part of the local area of Pisgah National Forest, but Weddell highly recommends going to this location with either a guide or experienced rider because they are in a remote area without trail markings.
According to Weddell, a lot of gravel riding takes place in this area. She also added that gravel riding is perceived as safer than road due to there not being as much traffic because the trails are typically in wooded areas and cyclists ride at a slower pace.
Gravel bike rentals are available at the local bike shops and those interested in this style of riding can get route recommendations from bike shops. According to Weddell, these bikes have the appearance of road bikes, but have bigger tires and more advanced brakes.
“Gravel riding has become really popular up here and we have an unlimited amount of gravel roads, but again you really need to get maps and talk to some bike shops because there is no cell service in these places,” Weddell said.
Group rides are also available to the biking community and any scheduled rides can be found at booneareacyclists.org or by locating the “High Country Cycling Ride Posts” page on Facebook.
For more information on High Country road cycling, follow the BAC social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.